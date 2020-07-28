Lewis, Jean Michalik VOORHEESVILLE Jean Michalik Lewis, 83 of Voorheesville, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert; her five children, Karen (Steve) Jackson, Tim (Ellen) Lewis, Kim (Robert) Gaza, Ann Lewis and Michael Lewis; nine grandchildren, Josiah (Mary Leigh), Sam (Brigid), Gabriel (Abbey), Nathan, Shane, Jason, Marc (Courtney), Tori (Rob) and Montana; five great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Patricia Bly (Dean) and Joan Dolan. Jean was born in Carthage, N.Y. to Emil Michalik and Roberta Boyd on February 28, 1937. She attended the Augustinian Academy in Carthage, where she was a cheerleader, and graduated in 1954. She went on to earn a degree in dental hygiene from Erie County Community College in Buffalo. She taught dental hygiene in Carthage Public Schools, North Syracuse Public schools from 1956-1959, and Islip public schools in Islip, Long Island from 1959-1960. Starting in 1968, she worked as a dental hygienist in the Albany area. After she retired from that profession, she worked at Atlas Copco, and then took a position as the church secretary/administrator at St. Matthews Roman Catholic Church in Voorheesville. Jean enjoyed tennis, golf, sewing, skiing, her ladies investment club and, most importantly, entertaining with friends and family. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland for their excellent care of Jean. A small graveside service will be held in St. Malachy's Parish Cemetery in Sherburne, N.Y., with a memorial celebration of Jean's life some time in the future. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 25 Mountainview St, Voorheesville, NY, 12186 and the Alzheimer's Association
