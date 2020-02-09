O'Brien, Jean (Dorrance) THE VILLAGES, Fla. Jean (Dorrance) O'Brien, 80, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Jean was born on June 14, 1939, to the late Samuel and Josephine (Weinbrecht) Dorrance in Troy. She grew up in Green Island, where she spent most of her life, graduating from Heatly High School in 1956. An accomplished pianist like her mother, Jean also graduated from the Troy Conservatory of Music with a Regents Diploma. She retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Social Services and moved to Florida in 2006. Jean's greatest joys in life included summers on Long Beach Island, N.J., watching the N.Y. Mets, listening to Frank Sinatra, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. A master Scrabble player, she also loved to play card games and paint. Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly (John) Vaccariello, Kathleen Heilmann, and Karen (Neil) Jacobsen; grandchildren, Amanda, Erik, Kate and Nicolas; goddaughter Jennifer Dorrance; several nieces and nephews and many dear lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Dorrance; great-aunt Finny; and godson Scott Dorrance. A memorial Mass will be celebrated to honor Jean's life on Saturday, February 29, at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 25 115th St., Troy. Arrangements entrusted with Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL, 32162. Sentiments may be left online at hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020