Warren, Jean Paton GUILDERLAND Jean Paton Warren, 97, wife of the late Patrick D. Warren, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center with her daughter by her side. Born on December 20, 1922, in Alton, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Helen Gibson Paton. Jean's life was full of music. She grew up in Wood River, Ill. and graduated at Shurtleff College, receiving a bachelor's degree in music. She then received a fellowship to Julliard Graduate School and moved to New York City. After graduation, she auditioned and was accepted as a soprano with the Robert Shaw Choral performing around the country. She sang with Shaw until the choral was disbanded. She then met and married her soulmate and eventually moved to the Albany area. She continued to sing at Temple Beth Emeth and St. Andrew's Church while caring for home and family, and then at the New Scotland Presbyterian Church. She loved nature, enjoyed drawing, traveling, writing poetry, playing the piano, going to Capital Rep, Glimmer Glass, SPAC and operas at the Met with the Peter Haley's Opera Club from Siena. In recent years she enjoyed playing bingo (she just wasn't sure when she had it). She was a member of the PEO Sisterhood for 75 years. Jean was the kindest, sweetest and gentlest soul with a deep faith in the Lord, a great sense of humor and the best mother and friend anyone could ask for. She is survived by her devoted daughter Julie C. Kinley of Glenmont; loving brother Herbert G. Paton of Longmont, Colo.; 15 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Robert Paton; and son-in-law James Kinley. Her daughter would like to thank everyone at Our Lady of Mercy for their wonderful care of Jean during the past five years, especially Kemroy, BeBe, Sierra, Rebecca, Debbie and Alex, and cannot forget Guytano, whose performances she loved and greatly looked forward to; for friends who came to visit, especially Corinne Weeks and Brenda Dwyer. Also, to Hospice for their care and comfort during the last six months. Jean's family has chosen to follow the health guidelines in order to protect the health and well-being of their family and friends and will not hold any public services at this time. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: New Scotland Presbyterian Church, 2010 New Scotland Rd, Slingerlands, NY, 12159 or Chapter AB, PEO Sisterhood, 288 New Rd, Nassau, NY, 12123.







