Dwyer, Jean R. ALBANY Jean R. Dwyer, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Evergreen Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in East Greenbush. Jean was born in Watervliet on May 21, 1929, and was a 1947 graduate of Watervliet High School. She was the widow of Daniel S. Dwyer, chief assistant district attorney of Albany County, her high school sweetheart and husband of 44 years. In the early years of her marriage, Jean worked as a legal secretary. When Dan graduated from law school, she received her Ph.T. degree for "putting hubby through." Jean and Dan were longtime members of the Troy Country Club where she golfed and he played tennis. They traveled widely to many exotic places including Yugoslavia, Turkey and Romania. They avidly followed the Siena Saints, Dan's alma mater. Jean was an active member of her community. She volunteered at the Red Cross, Watervliet Public Library and was a member of Birchkill Arts. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. Jean is survived by her daughter, Deborah Dwyer; her son-in-law; Michael Feirtag; her younger brother, Thomas Deratzian, as well as other siblings; and loving nephews, Jason Santora and Eric Deratzian. Interment of ashes will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery and will be held privately for family only. Those who wish to remember Jean in a special way may consider a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
