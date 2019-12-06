Roberts, Jean S. CLAVERACK Jean S. Roberts, 93 of Claverack, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1926, in Claverack, the daughter of Henry and Margaret Rivers. She was a graduate of Roe-Jan School, and remained involved with their alumni activities and reunions. Jean enjoyed traveling, taking many trips and cruises with family and friends. She had a zest for life and was very active until very recently. She was active with the Claverack Seniors, and donated her time to the Second Show in Hudson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randi and Marcia Roberts of Clifton Park; her grandchildren, Lauren Roberts of Clifton Park, and Erick and his wife Laura Roberts of Albany; also, her two nieces, Rebecca Russo and Robin (Jim) Lacy; in addition to her great-niece Jill (Joe) Rubinaccio and great-nephew Brian Russo. Jean was predeceased by her husband Richard Roberts in 1990; in addition to her brother, Edwin Rivers; and sister, Mary Wheeler. Jean's family wishes to thank the staff and nurses of the 4th Floor at Columbia Memorial Hospital, and Pine Haven Nursing Home for the wonderful care and comfort they provided over the last weeks. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Reformed Dutch Church Cemetery of Claverack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Claverack Free Library or to the . To leave a message of condolence for Jean's family please visit www.batesanderson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2019