Underhill, Jean Sager SLINGERLANDS Jean Sager Underhill, wife of the late John G. Underhill of Slingerlands, died peacefully on Tuesday evening, January 28, 2020, at Teresian House. Jean was born in Albany on November 3, 1922, to Howard and Edna Sager. Jean had a happy childhood on Edgewood Avenue and attended the Albany Academy for Girls where she met her future husband, John Underhill, at the Boys' Academy. Jean's mother always said that the two met "under the apple tree" at age four, but it was high school when they really fell for each other. They were high school sweethearts, and when World War II came, they decided to marry before John went off to train in the Air Force. They were married in Jean's parent's living room in 1943. Jean always said all she wanted was to be a wife and mother, so when John came home from the war they began their family. They adopted Laurie and Jeffrey, and were surprised and delighted when Douglas came along. The family spent every summer together in the Adirondacks, first at Lewey Lake, and then at Lake George. Jean was a lifelong member of the Albany Country Club, where she played golf and and loved to attend parties and dinners with John. In retirement Jean and John enjoyed traveling and spending winters in their condo in Florida. As long as they were together, they were happy. Jean never lost her childlike appreciation for fun and play. Her quirky remarks, love for laughter, and creative and whimsical generosity brought much joy to her family and friends. Jean is survived by her daughter Laurie (Eric); son Douglas; granddaughters, Elisabeth and Anne; grandsons, John and Jeffrey; great-grandchildren, Miriam and Ian; and her beloved shitsu, Oscar. She was predeceased by her husband John; and her son Jeffrey. The family extends thanks to all who cared for Jean at the end of her life: Daniela Filmer, the St. Peter's palliative care unit, and Teresian House fifth floor staff. Family will receive relatives and friends from 1 - 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, at Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. She will be buried privately in the family plot in the Albany Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jean's name to either Guilderhaven, Inc., (a non-profit for helping animals) at 6655 Route 158, Altamont, NY, 12009, or to Northeast Health Foundation, (memo line: Beverwyck Scholarship Fund) 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To express condolences and for more information, please visit







