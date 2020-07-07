1/1
Jean Shannon
Shannon, Jean LOUDONVILLE Genniene "Jean" Shannon (Spenziero), of Loudonville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. Born in Albany on July 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Theresa (Dannible) Spenziero; and was predeceased by her husband Harold C. Shannon. Jean graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Albany and worked as a waitress at Howard Johnson's and then for many years at Grimaldi's Restaurant in Colonie before retiring to care for her grandchildren. Jean was a strong spirit and could sum you up instantly upon meeting you and was a living legend to those within her family. There will always be a little bit of Jean in all of us. She enjoyed romantic movies and love songs; she liked to dance, play the piano, go bowling and loved to dine out. She will be deeply missed by her children, Michele Gava (Joseph), Michael Shannon, Kathleen Lyons (James), Cynthia Shannon and Allison Maselli; her twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Dr., Loudonville, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the front entrance; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before (15 minutes prior) the scheduled Mass time. Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
