Underhill, Jean SLINGERLANDS Jean Sager Underhill, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at The Teresian House in Albany. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. Interment in Albany Rural Cemetery will be held privately amongst family. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's Times Union. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020