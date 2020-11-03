Varamogiannis, Jeanette LOUDONVILLE Jeanette Varamogiannis, 75, entered eternal life Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Medford, Mass. she was the daughter of Victor and Lena Frammartino Scafidi. Jeanette was an avid educator and a strong, independent, very kind and giving woman. She was an elementary teacher from August 1973 to June of 1984 in the South Colonie School District. She then went on to be a reading teacher from September 1984 through July 2002, then retired. Jeanette was a travel enthusiast and has traveled throughout the United States and Europe. Her other interests were history and historical sites. She also enjoyed movies, music, the holidays, and spending time with her family. Jeanette was a member of the Family Support and Services Committee for Catholic Charities Disabilities Service. She was the beloved mother of Ted Varamogiannis of Loudonville and Dina Varamogiannis of Loudonville; and cherished grandmother of Alexis Varamogiannis. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jeanette's family on Wednesday, November 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Thursday, November 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the main doors; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 9:45 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com