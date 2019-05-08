Holmberg, Jeanette W. QUEENSBURY Jeanette W. Holmberg, 94 of Queensbury, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital. She was born on May 7, 1924, in Stuyvesant Falls, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Sadie Williams. She grew up in Albany and graduated from St. Anne's Academy in Albany. She married John Holmberg on November 30, 1946. John, known to their children as "Pop" was a carpenter and built their family home on Crow Ridge Road in Voorheesville in 1954. Jeanette and John were married 43 plus years until his passing in 1990. She was a devoted wife and mother. Jeanette's greatest joy was to experience the fun and festivities as her family gathered for special occasions and holidays. During her child rearing years, she served as a Girl Scout leader and a member of the Rosary Society of Saint Matthew's of Voorheesville. Later, Jeanette was employed by New York State for many years and retired from the N.Y.S. Department Office of the Aging. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with the "Happy Wanderers" of Voorheesville. In 2004, Jeanette moved to Amesbury, Mass. and in April 2019, she moved to Queensbury. To quote her daughter, Paula, "Somehow, this small, powerful lady bridged generations, brought her style, strength and humor to every moment and left behind a legacy of love and family that extends beyond boundaries, that even she couldn't comprehend." She will be greatly missed! In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Helen Schwind, Charlotte Marks, Lauretta Libonati, Edward Williams, Stanley Williams and Benjamin Williams; her husband John A. Holmberg; her son John W. Holmberg "Jack"; and her son-in-law Christopher Bresnahan. She is survived by her children, Karen Bresnahan of Amesbury, Peter (Jill) Holmberg of Queensbury, Julie (David) Bowyer of Ludlow, Vt., and Paula (Todd) Benson of Los Angeles; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, in Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Melanoma Research or Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon, Watertown, MA, 02472 in memory of Jeanette. Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury. To leave an online condolence for the family visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2019