Wiltse, Jeanette ALBANY A lifelong resident of Albany, Jeanette Wiltse was born in Albany during one pandemic on October 9, 1919, and passed away during another, succumbing to COVID-19 at age 100 on May 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. She was the wife of Thomas George Wiltse of Albany; sister of LeRoy Moore Jr. of Albany; and daughter of LeRoy Moore Sr. of Peekskill, N.Y. and Sevena Powell Moore of Barrow-in-Furness, Lancashire, England. Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Ann Wiltse, and their beloved parrot, Toby, also of Albany. Jeanette loved reading books and reading aloud. She helped write, edit, and publish school newsletters before graduating from Albany High School and then Mildred Elley Business School in 1936. After jobs in law offices and then the Travelers Insurance Company, she married her soldier sweetheart during World War II and subsequently stayed home to raise their daughter in 1954. She then returned in 1964 to volunteer and then work full-time in the office of the First Lutheran Church in Albany. During her tenure there as parish secretary she wrote, edited, and mailed their monthly "Crusader" as well as the Fort Orange Chapter of the AARP newsletter before retiring in 1991 after 23 years of faithful service. While in retirement, Jeanette Wiltse continued to volunteer at church and the AARP. She sang soprano in the church choir, and wrote and self-published the book, "Sailor," about her father's service in the Navy during World War I. Well into her 90's she also continued her lifelong love of the Hudson River (where she had canoed with her father), the Helderbergs, and Cape Cod; camping, hiking, restauranting, and bird watching. Her daughter observes: "Few people are as kind or good or loving as they'd hope others think they are. Having known my mother all my life - as daughter, antagonist (the teen rebellion years), as adult friend and companion ("just like sisters" as her Mum liked to say), and then finally as comrades-in-arms tending to our family's tree until our's was the very last local branch left - I can proudly say first-hand that Jeanette Wiltse was indeed as kind and good and loving a person as she appeared to be." In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to First Lutheran Church of Albany. Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2020.