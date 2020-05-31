Warzek, Jeanne B. HALFMOON Jeanne B. Warzek, age 83 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born on October 8, 1936, in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Yvonne Bonenfant. She was predeceased by her husband Carl J. Warzek; her sister, Doris Bonenfant Germano; and her brother, Roger Bonenfant. In 1972, she founded and became the president of Century 21 Warzek Realty until 1983. She was then a licensed instructor for Manfred Real Estate Learning Center and director of career counseling for Coldwell Banker Prime Properties until she retired in 2013. She was an active member of the National Association of Realtors, N.Y.S. Association of Realtors and the Greater Capital District Association of Realtors. She spent many years being active in the local community as an advocate for public services and a voice for women in business. Upon her retirement, she volunteered in a Literacy Group, reading for students in St. Abram Lansing School in Cohoes. A legend in the area real estate community, she made a lasting impression on all who knew her. "Tough, but fair" was often said of her and you always knew where you stood with Jeanne. Her big shoes and even larger heart will be sorely missed. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Anthony) Warzek Zappala, and Susan Warzek; granddaughter, Morgan Lee Waite; brothers, Robert J. (Marsha Goffin) Bonenfant and Peter A. (Carol) Bonenfant, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be private. A memorial funeral Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Morgan Lee Waite 3rd Party Trust - to benefit her granddaughter who sustained a spinal cord injury in 2017. To express condolences, please visit CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.