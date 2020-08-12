1/
Jeanne Beaudin Apfel
Apfel, Jeanne Beaudin COHOES Jeanne Beaudin Apfel, 89, formerly of Cayuga Plaza in Cohoes, died at Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Schenectady on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born and educated in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Emile and Annette Vautrin Beaudin. She retired from the Eddy Ford Nursing Home in Cohoes after many years of service. She is survived by her sons, Fred Apfel and William Apfel; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday, August 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Masks and social distancing will be required to enter the funeral home.




Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
AUG
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
