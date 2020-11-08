DiFebbo, Jeanne C. PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. Jeanne C. DiFebbo, 90 of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and formerly of Albany, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Born in Port Chester, N.Y., on August 26, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Marston and Ruth (Fetzer) Conklin. Jeanne was a 1949 graduate of Forest Hills High School of Forest Hills, N.Y. and a 1954 graduate of Holy Name Hospital School of Nursing of Teaneck, N.J. where she earned a registered nursing degree. She spent most of her nursing career in New York City. She was an active member of the Alumni Association of Holy Name Hospital School of Nursing. Jeanne retired in 1986 and moved to Florida where she presently resided. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Louis DiFebbo on September 11, 2008. Survivors include her niece, Frances Ann Adams of West Chester, Pa.; three stepchildren, Thomas DiFebbo and Linda Kinnear both of Knoxville, Tenn. and Mary Ann Vager of Largo, Fla.; and two grandchildren. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 14, at 1 p.m. in the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Ticonderoga. The Reverend Christopher Looby, Pastor, will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com