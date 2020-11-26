1/1
Jeanne D. Zonitch
Zonitch, Jeanne D. TROY Jeanne Dayhaw Zonitch, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Cohoes on July 5, 1923, the daughter of the late Frank and Lynne Granger Dayhaw. She was raised in Cohoes and was a graduate of Cohoes High School. After school, she worked at Montgomery Ward & Co. She owned Jeanne Zonitch Driving School in Troy and was the first woman in New York state to own a driving school. She later raised her family and worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation & Finance. Most recently, she was employed as the office manager for William Smith Insurance Co. in Troy for over 25 years before retiring at the age of 60. Jeanne was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Troy. She enjoyed playing golf and bowling. She was the wife of the late Peter A. Zonitch; loving mother of Robert (Marcia) Zonitch of Anaheim, Calif., Barbara J. (Michael) Consuelo of St. Augustine, Fla., Colette C. (Frank Sanchez) Zonitch of Wanaque, N.J. and the late Nancy (Colin) Costello of Norwalk, Conn.; adored grandmother of Keith (Marcelle) Costello, Kimberly (Jose') Ruggero, Kyle (Malia Birk) Costello, Nicole (Ryan) Yanni, Scott Raczek, Mark (Carla) Raczek and seven great-grandchildren; and sister of the late Nan Brackley and Kay Cavosie. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be announced in the spring with her ashes being interred in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. Condolence book at cummingsfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cummings Funeral Home
643 3rd Avenue
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 273-0224
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Cummings Funeral Home
