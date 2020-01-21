Dobrindt, Jeanne ALBANY Jeanne Dobrindt, 83 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John and Stasia Lucaski Dwyer; and the beloved wife of the late Joseph Dobrindt. Mrs. Dobrindt was a graduate of St. Joseph's School and Catholic Central High School, class of 1953. She was employed with AT & T until her retirement in 1987. Jeanne was a lifelong devoted communicant of St. Joseph's Church in South Troy where she was a lecter and a eucharistic minister. Jeanne was an avid golfer who always enjoyed playing with friends at various courses, but mostly she cherished the times spent with her family. Survivors include her loving daughter: DawnMarie and Douglas McCurley of New Jersey; grandchildren, Caitlin (Michael) LaRue, James McCurley, and Kimberly McCurley; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Harper LaRue. She was predeceased by her siblings, JoAnne, John, Lynn, Francis and Patricia. Also survived by one sister Vivian Spillane; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St., Troy to St. Joseph's Church where at 9:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to the St. Joseph's Restoration Fund, 416 Third St., Troy, NY, 12180.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020