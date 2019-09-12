Brown, Jeanne E. COBLESKILL Jeanne E. Brown, age 50 of Cobleskill, passed away on September 10, 2019, at 2:19 a.m. at home with comfort care from family. She was born at Cobleskill Hospital on July 23, 1969, a daughter of Eleanor Higgins, Eugene Brown, and stepfather, Alfred Higgins. Jeanne graduated from Sharon Springs Central School in 1987. Jeanne did many jobs until she started having health issues causing her to be a stay at home mom. Jeanne enjoyed camping, which was her summer home, fishing, road trips and most importantly spending time with her grandson, Goose. Ms. Brown is survived by her mother, Eleanor Higgins; siblings, Jeffrey (Dena) Brown, Jerry (Melissa) Brown; her companion of 18 years, Kevin Glastetter; four children, Michael Kissinger, Onnalova Kissinger, Cheyenne (Anthony) Martin, and Nathaniel Glastetter-Brown; grandchild, Goose. She was predeceased by father, stepfather and grandmother, Marian Marshall. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, in Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill, with a period of visitation to be held from 6-7 p.m. prior to the service. A gathering will follow at the Elks Lodge, 152 Legion Dr., Cobleskill, after the service. Officiant will be Westly Edwards. Memorial contributions may be made to Marathon for a Better Life, P.O. Box 268, Warnerville, NY, 12187. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 12, 2019