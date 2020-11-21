Palladino, Jeanne F. (Reedy) Harbeck EAST GREENBUSH Jeanne F. (Reedy) Harbeck Palladino, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center (E.M.G.C.) in Troy surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late James Reedy and Ruth (Merkle) Reedy. Jeanne resided in Rensselaer County all her life and graduated from Van Rensselaer High School in 1947. Jeanne was involved with the Brownies, Van Rensselaer Elementary PTA and many other community organizations. Jeanne worked and retired from the New York State Department of Audit and Control. She was a lifetime member of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church in Rensselaer and a longtime member of the Troy Lodge of Elks BPOE 141. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, she spent many summers with her extended family in Ticonderoga. She is survived by her husband David J. Palladino; and her children, Barbara (Walter) Lischak, Richard (Dorothy) Harbeck, Bette (John) Lacivita, Joanne (William) McCarthy, Mary K. (Ronald Babbitt) De Julio, Daniel Harbeck and Elaine (Fred) Nardacci. Jeanne is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her first husband Ralph Harbeck Jr.; and her son James Harbeck. The family would like to give thanks to the staff at E.M.G.C. with special thanks to Denise Riley for the special care given to Jeanne. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Funeral services will be private. Masks must be worn and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205, or St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, P.O. 256, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com