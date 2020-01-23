Jeanne F. Karath

Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:15 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Parish of Mater Christi Church
40 Hopewell St.
Albany, NY
Committal
Following Services
St. Agnes Cemetery
Menands, NY
Obituary
Karath, Jeanne F. ALBANY Jeanne F. Karath, 98, passed peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Loudonville Assisted Living Facility. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jeanne's family on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, January 25, at 11:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Parish of Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany at 12 p.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Full obituary to follow, with additional details available at www.mcveighfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020
