Service Information Hennessey's Funeral Home, Inc 78 2nd Street Deposit , NY 13754 (607)-467-3200

Fletcher, Jeanne (Boyer) CLIFTON PARK Jeanne B. Fletcher, 86, of Clifton Park, died peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on March 1, 1934, to the late Walter and Elvena Boyer of Deposit, N.Y. She is survived by a cousin, Donald I. Lee (Mary) of Accord, N.Y.; and extended family members, Deborah, Andrew, Michael, John and their children. Jeanne received a B.S. at Marywood University and a M.A. at The College of Saint Rose. She gave lectures at various times, volunteered at the Pyramid Life Center, and at church functions. Jeanne was selected to be in a volume of Women of the Year based on her many contributions. She lived in Albany and Clifton Park for 55 years. She taught first grade for over 40 years in the Port Jefferson and South Colonie Central School Districts, and was a substitute speech teacher for many years at Shenendehowa Central Schools. She mentored many student teachers over the course of her career. Jeanne was a most gifted and caring teacher. Children who came under her tutelage received the best education in all ways that a child could receive. Even after her retirement she would reach out to children while going about her daily schedule. While she was at the Saratoga Nursing Home, children who were visiting loved ones would sometimes be drawn to Jeanne and enjoyed a wonderful connection. The children would often seek out Jeanne on their next visit. Jeanne traveled to over 27 countries in her lifetime. She would alternate summers between vacations and mission trips. One summer, she would go on a vacation to some destination; the following summer, she would journey on a mission trip to a country where people were in a great need of goods. Her favorite mission trip was always to Haiti. She claimed the needs of the Haitians were extreme and their appreciation for the materials provided by the mission group was heartwarming. She was an avid reader. Jeanne took on the challenge of reading all the Nobel Prize in Literature books, seeking them out, sometimes in the rare book section of libraries. She enjoyed gardening and birds, especially humming birds and cardinals. Jeanne was loved and well-respected by family, friends, and colleagues. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be sent to Pyramid Life Center, 1 Pyramid Road, Paradox, NY, 12858. Arrangements are attended to by Hennessey's Funeral Home, Inc., Deposit, N.Y.



