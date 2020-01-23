Karath, Jeanne G. ALBANY Jeanne F. Karath, 98, passed peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Loudonville Assisted Living Facility. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jeanne's family on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, January 25, at 11:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Parish of Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany at 12 p.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Full obituary to follow, with additional details available at www.mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020