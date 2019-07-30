Calderone, Jeanne I. LOUDONVILLE Jeanne I. Calderone, 87 of Fernwood Drive, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Schuyler Ridge in Clifton Park. Born April 5, 1932 in Albany, she was the daughter of Justin and Harriette (Fortin) Morin. She was a graduate of Philip Livingston High School. She and her husband Charles owned and operated Calderone Wallpapering and Painting. Jeanne was an avid golfer and played in the Colonie Senior League for many years. Her husband Charles Calderone and a brother Billy Morin both predeceased her. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Benny) Anastasio of Loudonville, Lynne (Frank) Calderone of Troy, Cindy Calderone of Clifton Park, and Charlene (Michael) Mastropetro of Mechanicville; and a son Michael (Amy) Calderone of Colonie; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Dana, Dominick, Bryan, Jeff, Bianca, and Giovanni; two brothers, Butch Morin of North Carolina and John Morin of Albany; several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 30, 2019