Frankovic, Jeanne U. DELMAR Jeanne U. Frankovic, 91, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green at Beverwyck. Born in Pittsfield, Mass. she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Harriet (Pemble) Murphy. Jeanne was an X-ray technician for many years at the V.A. Hospital in Albany and Albany Medical Center. She was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, where she served as Eucharistic Minister, and a member of the Delmar Progress Club. Her enjoyments included gardening, singing, music, her love for animals and spending time with her grandchildren. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, George E. Frankovic; and her brother, Donald Murphy of Pittsfield, Mass. She is survived by her loving children, Mary Dwyer of Delmar, James (Sophia) Frankovic of New Jersey and Mark (Sheila) Frankovic of Missouri; her grandchildren, Allison (Kevin) Lennan, Aaron (Jennifer), Rachel and Sarah Frankovic, Megan Carrigan, Liam Shamhart and Matthew Dwyer; and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Danielle Frankovic and Nathan Lennan. The family would like to thank the staff at Eddy Village Green at Beverwyck for their loving care and support. Relatives and friends are invited to call in the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, on Friday, August 2 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. applebeefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019