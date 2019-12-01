Valenti, Jeanne (Wright) FORT SILL, S.C. Jeanne (Wright) Valenti, 92, of South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, while visiting her daughter in Saratoga Springs. She was born in Syracuse, where she lived for over 40 years, moved to Clinton Park and was currently living in Fort Mill, S.C. Jeanne retired from N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance where she worked as a clerk. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, an avid golfer, and champion bocce ball player. She loved boating, dancing, the race track but most of all enjoyed having a good time. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Richard "Dick" Valenti in 2018; son, Stan Valenti; sisters, Betty Redmond and Peg Miller. Survivors include her children, Janet (Stefan) Stevenson of Fort Mill, S.C., Richard D. Valenti, Jr. of Florida, Linda Valenti of Ballston Spa, Dauryne Gray of Rhode Island, and Annette (Arch) Quarrier of Greenfield; grandchildren, Steven R. (Amy) Stevenson, Jeanne May, Kevin (Courtney) Gray, Andrew Gray; great-grandchildren, Gino and Lucia May, Luke Stevenson and Everett Gray; twin sister, Janet Tanner of Huntersville, N.C.; brother, William Wright of East Syracuse; several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 2, from m 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Farone & Son Inc Funeral Home, 1500 Park Street, Syracuse. A funeral service to honor Jeanne's life will be on Tuesday, December 3, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.faroneandsoninc.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019