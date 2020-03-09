Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette F. Marinello. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM All Saints on the Hudson Church 121 North Main St. Church Mechanicville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marinello, Jeannette F. MECHANICVILLE Jeannette F. Marinello, 86, native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, died peacefully on March 7, 20920, at Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care Center after a long illness. Born in Mechanicville on June 15, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Edith Stagliano, and wife of the late Andrew Marinello. Jeannette worked as a cafeteria aide in the Mechanicville Elementary School for many years and after retirement, continued working as a cashier at Sal's Place deli. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, talking on the phone to friends and family and was an all-around social butterfly. Jeannette was always willing to help others in need and could always be counted on. She looked forward to visiting her son and daughter-in-law each winter in Las Vegas and Arizona. In addition to her parents and husband, Andrew, Jeannette was sadly predeceased by her daughter, Diane M. Cline; and siblings Marie Carpenter, Emily D'Alberto, Theresa Peluso, Betty Jane Buhl and Frank Stagliano. Survivors include her son, Anthony(Nancy) Marinello of Las Vegas, Nev.; son-in-law, Calvin (Kathy) Cline; grandchildren, Christopher, Phillip and Stephen Cline, Sarah Fayle and Nick Marinello, Neal, Eric and Ryan Leveille; eight great- grandchildren; sisters, Ruth DiDomenico and Helen Street; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church,121 North Main St. Church, Mechanicville with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205 in loving memory of Jeannette F. Marinello.







