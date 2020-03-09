Jeannette F. Marinello (1933 - 2020)
Obituary
Marinello, Jeannette F. MECHANICVILLE Jeannette F. Marinello, 86, native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, died peacefully on March 7, 20920, at Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care Center after a long illness. Born in Mechanicville on June 15, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Edith Stagliano, and wife of the late Andrew Marinello. Jeannette worked as a cafeteria aide in the Mechanicville Elementary School for many years and after retirement, continued working as a cashier at Sal's Place deli. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, talking on the phone to friends and family and was an all-around social butterfly. Jeannette was always willing to help others in need and could always be counted on. She looked forward to visiting her son and daughter-in-law each winter in Las Vegas and Arizona. In addition to her parents and husband, Andrew, Jeannette was sadly predeceased by her daughter, Diane M. Cline; and siblings Marie Carpenter, Emily D'Alberto, Theresa Peluso, Betty Jane Buhl and Frank Stagliano. Survivors include her son, Anthony(Nancy) Marinello of Las Vegas, Nev.; son-in-law, Calvin (Kathy) Cline; grandchildren, Christopher, Phillip and Stephen Cline, Sarah Fayle and Nick Marinello, Neal, Eric and Ryan Leveille; eight great- grandchildren; sisters, Ruth DiDomenico and Helen Street; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church,121 North Main St. Church, Mechanicville with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205 in loving memory of Jeannette F. Marinello.

Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 9, 2020
