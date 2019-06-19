Ringer, Jeannette K. CLAVERACK Jeannette K. Ringer, 86 of Claverack, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Philmont. Born on February 2, 1933, in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Katherine (Opshanski) Egnasher. Jeannette was the beloved wife of Raymond H. Ringer at home. She was the chief billing clerk for 10 years with Allied Health Care in Stuyvesant Falls. In addition to her husband she will be greatly missed by her sons, Gordon Ringer and girlfriend (Joann Acker) of Round Top, N.Y., and Douglas and (Diane) Ringer of Schenectady; one daughter Susan and (Shawn) Connors of Scotia-Glenville; two sisters, Patricia Kurland of Miami Beach, and Diane and (Charles) Stockmeier of Amelia, Ohio; one sister-in-law Marlene Weisner of Greenport; grandchildren: Alexandra Ringer (fiance Derick Hasenkoph), Douglas Jr. (Cassandra) Ringer, Katherine Ringer, Christopher and Jack Connors; as well as her great-grandchildren, Austin Ringer, Lindsay Ringer, Amber Ringer and Hailey Raymer. Calling hours were held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Sacco-McDonald-Valenti Funeral Home, 700 Town Hall Dr., Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Joseph, 2824 Atlantic Ave., Stottville, NY, 12172 with Father George Flemming officiating. Burial will follow in the Mellenville Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to the heart.org To leave online condolences visit: www.saccomcdonaldvalenti.com
