Hartmuller, Jeannette Y. SYRACUSE Jeannette Y. Hartmuller, 101, passed away on July 24, 2020. Jan was born in New York City and was a graduate of SUNY New Paltz. She was a life member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She was a passionate teacher, gardener and doll collector. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur. Jan leaves behind a legacy of love through her daughters, Jeanne Swain (Thomas), and Debra Delduchetto (Ernest); five grandchildren, Kristine Zeile (Arthur), Kimberly Cantor (Matthew), Marc Swain, Jaime Hausman (Matthew), and Marley Kayden (Philip); and five great-grandchildren. A private family burial will be held. In lieu of memorial contributions, the family asks you to do something special for your family in honor of Jan. Arrangements are with Fairchild & Meech DeWitt Chapel. To express sympathy, please visit fairchildmeech.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2020.
