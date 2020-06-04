Laware, Jeannine A. GRANGER, Ind. Jeannine (St. Pierre) Laware passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born to Theresa and Albert St. Pierre on October 23, 1942, in Cohoes / Troy. Jeannine graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy in 1960, The College of Saint Rose in Albany in 1964, and obtained her master's degree at St. John's University in Jamaica, N.Y. in 1966. As an aspiring teacher in biological sciences, she was an assistant professor at several colleges: Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, Westchester Community College in Valhalla, N.Y., and Avila College in Kansas City, Mo. Her passion for teaching made her an outstanding educator. Although small in stature, her students affectionately nicknamed her "The Little General." In her teaching career, she taught a variety of courses in biological sciences. She co-authored a biology workbook used at Westchester Community College to help her students master the subject. She delighted in seeing a student become enlightened and the subject matter became the student's passion. On June 28, 1969, she married Gilbert "Gil" Laware in the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Cohoes. They lived in Westchester County for several years and then moved to Trumbull, Conn. where their son, Christopher and daughter, Jennifer were born. After moving into the South Bend area, she joined the Human Resources Department at the South Bend Medical Foundation and retired from there. After retirement, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, and Drew Laware, after school. As they grew, she delighted in seeing them become young adults. There was always a board game to be played once homework was finished. She is survived by her husband Gil; daughter Jennifer; son Christopher; daughter-in-law, Rachelle; her grandkids; and her brother, Albert St. Pierre of Cohoes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Granger, Ind. at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5. Cremation will follow with burial of her cremated remains in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services in the church. Streaming video is available at StPius.net or Facebook.com/StPiusGranger. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, Alzheimer's Association or the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit Zahoran.com or the Zahoran Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.