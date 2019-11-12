Hinkle, Jeff TROY Jeff Hinkle of Troy, a longtime resident of Madison Avenue in Albany, died on November 5, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. He was 59. He was a 1978 graduate of Johnstown High School, and a graduate of Albany Business College and SUNY Oneonta. He worked for 22 years at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles headquarters before retiring in 2009 due to ill health. He was a member of the Albany Friends Meeting for many years and met many dear friends there. Special thanks go out to Jeff's nurses and friends at the Albany Dialysis Center, who knew him for several years. A memorial service for Jeff has been planned for Saturday, November 23, at 11 a.m. at the Albany Friends Meeting House, 727 Madison Ave, Albany, NY 12208. Memorial contributions may be made to the meeting house. Arrangements have been entrusted to the A.G. Cole Funeral Home, Inc., 215 E. Main St., Johnstown. Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.agcolefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019