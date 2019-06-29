Schafran, Jeff Philip GLENVILLE Jeff Philip Schafran, age 69, passed away suddenly on June 25, 2019, in his Vermont home. He was born on January 9, 1950, in Manhattan, N.Y. to Martin and Claire Schafran and grew up in Northeast Philadelphia. He earned his undergraduate degree and MBA from Hofstra University. Jeff began his business career in retail and later, encouraged by a good friend, he opened his own information technology company, "The Original" PCMD. Jeff developed a love of photography from his father and shared it with his daughter, Jennifer. He spent many happy years skiing with his family and volunteered with the Stratton Mountain Safety Patrol after retiring. Jeff enjoyed traveling, lounging at his pool, music, gadgets, his 20 years at the US Open and of course, his dogs. He is survived by his wife, Charisse Amelia Steinberg; and his daughters, Melissa Claire Schafran of Albany, N.Y. and Jennifer Gwen Schafran of San Diego, Calif. The family invites friends to a Celebration of Life at McGeary's, Albany, NY, on July 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. Friends are welcome to make memorial contributions to the Stratton Foundation (strattonfoundation.org) To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 29, 2019