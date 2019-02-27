Johnson, Jeffrey A. WATERVLIET Jeffrey A. Johnson, 58, died Monday, February 25, 2019, in his home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, at 1 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in Thursdays edition.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey A. Johnson.
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019