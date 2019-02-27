Jeffrey A. Johnson

Johnson, Jeffrey A. WATERVLIET Jeffrey A. Johnson, 58, died Monday, February 25, 2019, in his home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, at 1 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in Thursdays edition.

