Schumacher, Dr. Jeffrey Adrian MORRISVILLE, Vt. Dr. Jeffrey Adrian Schumacher, age 71, passed away peacefully at home in Morrisville, Vt., surrounded by his loving family, on May 26, 2020. He was born to Dr. George and Isobel Schumacher on January 4, 1949, in Yonkers, N.Y. He is survived by his loving wife, Cajsa, of Morrisville; daughter Erika Schumacher and son-in-law Isaac Hogate, of Farmington, Maine; daughter Heidi Schumacher and son-in-law Stephen Picard of Washington, D.C.; son Ryan Schumacher of Salt Lake City, Utah; sisters, Sarah Page of Strasbourg, France and Karin Schumacher of Denver, Colo.; brother Brian and sister-in-law Kathleen Schumacher of Alameda, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Elsa Noor and Sigrid Liesl Hogate, and Oliver Jeffrey Picard (named in his grandfather's honor). Raised in Burlington, Vt., Jeff grew up at the foot of Vermont's mountains, where he cultivated his love of nature. After graduating from Burlington High School in 1966 and Yale University in 1970, he returned to his home state to enroll at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, class of 1974. There, he met his beloved wife and classmate, Cajsa Nordstrom. They enjoyed many decades of love, laughter, and adventure, including raising three children and fostering treasured friendships from all phases of their lives. They were to celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary in June 2020. Jeff often said that his greatest joy and pride was watching his children grow and thrive. He was able to experience all three of his children joining their parents as physicians, including the recent happy celebration of son Ryan's graduation from medical school on May 9, 2020. As his children's families expanded in recent years, the cherished visits, laughter and antics of his grandchildren brought him much pleasure. In addition to his family, Jeff's greatest passions were music, the outdoors, astronomy, and medicine. A talented pianist from a young age, his life and home were filled with music, a love that he passed on to and shared with his family. He particularly enjoyed classical and jazz music, reveling in live performances and playing for hours on his piano as well as the harpsichord he built for his wedding to Cajsa. Yale College friends often recall how he would entertain them after dinner with his piano playing in the atrium adjacent to the Berkeley Dining Hall. Jeff spent much of his life pursuing outdoor activities, including skiing (downhill, cross country, jumping), hiking, camping, mountain climbing, biking, and playing tennis. He loved to travel with his family and friends, especially to the mountains of Switzerland and Austria. His fascination extended to the night sky, which he loved exploring with his kids from the backyard using a telescope that he built. A star deep in Orion's belt was named for Jeff in honor of his 40th birthday. Jeff practiced pediatric medicine in Albany for thirty-three years, after he and wife Cajsa completed their pediatric residency training at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. Dr. Jeff, beloved by his patients and parents, was passionate about the health of all children. He lent his time and energy to a number of boards and committees in the Capital Region of New York State, with the goal of promoting the health and safety of all children. Dr. Jeffrey Adrian Schumacher leaves an incredible and lasting legacy that lives on in his family, friends, colleagues, and myriad patients he cared for over an illustrious career. He led a rich and fulfilling life, rooted in the principles of service, happiness, love, and above all else - his family. His kindness, intellect, creativity and warmth infused all that he did in his 71 years. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. After a private family service, a celebration of life, will be held at a future time of safe gathering. Contributions may be made in Jeffrey's honor to the Schumacher Family Endowed Fund in Pediatrics, established to support University of Vermont pediatric faculty and trainees in continuing to lead the development of best practices in pediatric care and teaching. Donations may be made online at go.uvm.edu/schumacher or via check (memo-line: Schumacher Family Endowed Fund in Pediatrics) to the UVM Foundation, 411 Main St., Burlington, VT, 05401. Online condolences may be made at www.faithfh.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.