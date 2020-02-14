Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home 73 West Main St Cambridge , NY 12816 (518)-677-3234 Memorial service 6:30 PM First Reformed Church 8 N. Church Street Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Herchenroder, Jeffrey Allen CAMBRIDGE Jeffrey Allen Herchenroder, born June 13, 1960, from Cambridge, N.Y., raised in Farmingdale, Long Island, died unexpectedly on February 7, 2020. He leaves behind a legacy and an enormous hole in the hearts of those who new him. Jeff was a longtime string instrument/orchestra teacher in Guilderland. He joined the district in September of 1998, and over the years taught students in all seven buildings. This year, he worked with students at Lynnwood and Westmere Elementary Schools and Guilderland High School. Prior to Guilderland he taught in Niskayuna. Jeff was also a bassist for the Albany Symphony; he had been a member of the orchestra for over 33 years. Following his recent retirement he was recognized by that organization for his many years of dedicated service. The Dance Flurry was also an integral part of Jeff's life and he served as the Workshop Room coordinator and served on their board since 2012. As an undergraduate Jeff studied at the Eastman School of Music. For his master in music degree he attended The Julliard School. He also earned a master's in education at the College of St. Rose. Anyone who knew Jeff recognized that he was a larger than life character with big, busy hands and a generous heart. He leaves a legacy with the thousands of students whom he taught and inspired over the years. Many of his students went on to become professional musicians and credit Jeff with having inspired and nurtured their love of music. When he wasn't playing or listening to music you could always count on Jeff to be fishing. Not one to sit still he busied himself with car mechanics, carpentry, cooking, sailing, reading, and riding his scooters. That he is gone is profoundly heartbreaking. He was loved. He will be missed. Jeff used to say, "When you die you get to sleep all the time." May he rest in peace. He leaves behind his wife, Linda E. Anderson; his children, from his first marriage, Janna and Jesse Herchenroder; granddaughter Carmen; his stepdaughters, Anika and Tanya Wilson; and granddaughters, Mamia and Maimouna; siblings, Keith (Susan) Herchenroder, Ken (Diane) Herchenroder; nephews, Lee, Ian, Brad; and niece Anna Herchenroder. His parents were William and Irene Herchenroder. All are invited to attend a memorial for Jeff, which will be held on Friday, February 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the First Reformed Church at 8 N. Church Street in Schenectady. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Albany Symphony Orchestra:







