Pitts, Jeffrey C. VALATIE Jeff Pitts, 71, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home. He was born in Attleboro, Mass. and was the son of the late Charles and Edith Pitts Jeff is survived by his wife, Chris; sons, Calvin (Colleen), Sam (Melanie) and Carson (Mariely); and his brother, Lenny (Linda). His only regret in life was not being able to see his fabulous grandchildren, Lilia, Timothy, Benen, Evelyn, Ryland and Callie grow up. Jeff lived a full life and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held privately for family only at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 26, 2020