Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Cole. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cole, Jeffrey VALATIE On August 10, 2019, the Lord called Jeffrey Cole home after suffering a catastrophic stroke on August 1, in Albany Medical Center. Jeff was born in Hudson to James R. Cole (deceased) and Elizabeth (Greene) Alecksynas. Besides his mother and stepfather Harry, he is survived by the love of his life his daughter Emma Elizabeth Cole of Preston Hollow; brother Christopher Cole of Valatie; niece Madison Cole of Valatie and nephew Zackery Cole of Valatie; along with several cousins. He was predeceased by his nephew Christopher Cole. Jeff attended I.C.C. then Hudson High School where he graduated. He attended and graduated from Columbia Green Community College. He worked several years at Berkshire Farm for Boys and Hillcrest Center in Great Barrington, Mass. helping troubled youth. Later in life, he changed careers and became a successful barber for many years. Jeff was a free spirit and had traveled throughout Europe with Amsterdam as his favorite. He loved Sint Maarten and cruising as well. Jeff enjoyed good food and many restaurants. He always knew where to find the "Best Hot Dog" in the area. He has been ill with a chronic illness for the past three years. Besides spending time with his daughter and family, he enjoyed sports especially NFL football knowing all the players names and stats. He will be missed by his family and many friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to Amy Lasher. Thank you for being by Jeff's side for many hours during this trying time. You were a great comfort to us all. Calling hours will be on Friday, August 16, from 1-3 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.







Cole, Jeffrey VALATIE On August 10, 2019, the Lord called Jeffrey Cole home after suffering a catastrophic stroke on August 1, in Albany Medical Center. Jeff was born in Hudson to James R. Cole (deceased) and Elizabeth (Greene) Alecksynas. Besides his mother and stepfather Harry, he is survived by the love of his life his daughter Emma Elizabeth Cole of Preston Hollow; brother Christopher Cole of Valatie; niece Madison Cole of Valatie and nephew Zackery Cole of Valatie; along with several cousins. He was predeceased by his nephew Christopher Cole. Jeff attended I.C.C. then Hudson High School where he graduated. He attended and graduated from Columbia Green Community College. He worked several years at Berkshire Farm for Boys and Hillcrest Center in Great Barrington, Mass. helping troubled youth. Later in life, he changed careers and became a successful barber for many years. Jeff was a free spirit and had traveled throughout Europe with Amsterdam as his favorite. He loved Sint Maarten and cruising as well. Jeff enjoyed good food and many restaurants. He always knew where to find the "Best Hot Dog" in the area. He has been ill with a chronic illness for the past three years. Besides spending time with his daughter and family, he enjoyed sports especially NFL football knowing all the players names and stats. He will be missed by his family and many friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to Amy Lasher. Thank you for being by Jeff's side for many hours during this trying time. You were a great comfort to us all. Calling hours will be on Friday, August 16, from 1-3 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close