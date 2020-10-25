1/
Jeffrey David Pokines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pokines, Jeffrey David KEENE, N.H. Jeffrey David Pokines, 57, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1963, in Bennington, Vt. to Meryle (Minor) Pokines and the late Walter Pokines Sr. He grew up in Hoosick Falls, graduating from Hoosick Falls Central School in 1981. After attending the School of Contemporary Radio Jeffrey worked as a DJ at radio stations in New York State and Massachusetts. He was a graduate of HVCC in Troy, also UMASS at Amherst, Mass. with an MA in early childhood education. Jeffrey was a substitute teacher in New Hampshire, and also owned his own ice cream truck business. He is survived by his mother, Meryle Pokines of Hoosick Falls; his seven brothers and sisters: Walter (Pat) Pokines Jr., of Tipp City, Ohio, Karen (Rodney) LaFlamme of Eagle Bridge, N.Y., Jay Pokines of Hoosick Falls, Kim (Gerald) Harrington of Hoosick Falls, Kerry (Ruth) Pokines of Virginia Beach, Va., Karol (Steven) Fritz of New Bern, N.C., James (Torie) Pokines of Jamaica Plain, Mass., also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls on Sunday, October 25, from 1-3 p.m.Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice, through the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Mahar Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved