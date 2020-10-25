Pokines, Jeffrey David KEENE, N.H. Jeffrey David Pokines, 57, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1963, in Bennington, Vt. to Meryle (Minor) Pokines and the late Walter Pokines Sr. He grew up in Hoosick Falls, graduating from Hoosick Falls Central School in 1981. After attending the School of Contemporary Radio Jeffrey worked as a DJ at radio stations in New York State and Massachusetts. He was a graduate of HVCC in Troy, also UMASS at Amherst, Mass. with an MA in early childhood education. Jeffrey was a substitute teacher in New Hampshire, and also owned his own ice cream truck business. He is survived by his mother, Meryle Pokines of Hoosick Falls; his seven brothers and sisters: Walter (Pat) Pokines Jr., of Tipp City, Ohio, Karen (Rodney) LaFlamme of Eagle Bridge, N.Y., Jay Pokines of Hoosick Falls, Kim (Gerald) Harrington of Hoosick Falls, Kerry (Ruth) Pokines of Virginia Beach, Va., Karol (Steven) Fritz of New Bern, N.C., James (Torie) Pokines of Jamaica Plain, Mass., also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls on Sunday, October 25, from 1-3 p.m.Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice, through the funeral home.





