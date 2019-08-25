Jeffrey Hoenig

Service Information
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY
12208
(518)-482-2698
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mater Christi Church
Obituary
Hoenig, Jeffrey WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. Jeffrey Hoenig, 46, passed away suddenly on June 8, 2019, at home. He was predeceased by his father Richard T. Sr.; and brother Richard T. Jr. Survived by his mother, Regina; brother Brian (Patricia); and sister Mary (William) Salisbury. Also survived by a niece and nephews. A memorial service will held on Friday, August 30, at 10 a.m. in the Mater Christi Church. Relatives and friends are invited. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Jeffrey's name may be made to the .

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019
