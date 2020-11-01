1/1
Jeffrey M. "Jeff" Strock
1962 - 2020
Strock, Jeffrey "Jeff" M. BROOKFIELD, Vt. Jeffrey "Jeff" M. Strock, 58 of Brookfield, Vt., passed unexpectedly on Monday, October 12, 2020. Jeff was born on August 28, 1962. He was predeceased by his mother, Julia; father, Jesse; and brother, David. Jeff is survived by his brothers, Roger (Ruby), James (Louise), Thomas, and Scott (Jill); sisters, Helen, and Sheila (Steven); and daughters, Amber Strock; and Christina Sinclair and leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jeff was born and raised in Troy (Lansingburgh), graduating from Lansingburgh High School in 1980 and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Jeff retired from Price Chopper (Golub Corp.) after a 35-year career. Jeff resided in Vermont for approximately the last 25 years. He loved his home there, taking cruises, going on his annual camping outing, playing senior league baseball, the Jets, and most especially, the N.Y. Mets. A private celebration of life service is being planned. In Jeff's memory, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/diabetes/ donation.


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
