Wescott, Jeffrey "Jef" Mueser FREEHOLD Jeffrey "Jef" Mueser Wescott, age 52 years of Freehold, passed away on November 21, 2019, peacefully at home. He was born on August 3, 1967, in Boulder, Colo., and was the son of the late Peter G. Mueser and Virginia Wescott and his stepfather Robert Wescott. He loved woodworking, art, music, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Jeffrey was a former fire fighter at The Albany International Airport. He was self employed as an artist and worked in construction. Survivors include his brother Rick Wescott (Heidi); three sisters, Kelly Wescott, Linda Wescott and Donna Guenther, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jef also leaves behind his beloved dog Jimmy, who meant so very much to him. Besides his parents, and his stepfather, he was predeceased by his brother Peter D. Mueser. A celebration of life will be held in his memory in the springtime to be announced. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross St., Cairo. Condolences may be made at richardsfuneralhomeinc.net
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2019