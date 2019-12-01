|
|
Houck, Jeffrey R. CLARKSVILLE Jeffrey R. Houck died peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany to the late Raymond and Georgiana (nee' Childress) Houck. Jeff was a past chief, treasurer and a life member of Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Company. He loved farming at both Hilltop and Stanton farms. He leaves behind his wife Dawn; his two sons, Jake (Heather) and Peter (Nicole); his grandchildren, Jacob Jr. and Jessa Lee; his sister Janet (Ned); many relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont, N.Y. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow in Onesquethaw Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff's memory to Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Company, 2178 Tarrytown Rd., PO Box E, Clarksville, NY 12041.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019