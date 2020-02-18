Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:30 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Lichiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey R. Lichiello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey R. Lichiello Obituary
Lichiello, Jeffrey R. EAST GREENBUSH Jeffrey R. Lichiello, 51, of Rensselaer, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at home in Sherwood Park. Jeffrey was born July 10, 1968, in Glens Falls, the son of Kathryn (Pollock) Lichiello and the late James Lichiello. Jeff was a graduate of Wake Forrest College and then became a chemist for Emerging Technologies Inc in North Carolina. Survivors include his beloved wife, Tara (Rasmussen) Lichiello; his precious daughter Marcelena Lichiello; his mother Kathryn Lichiello; mother-in-law Marlene Rasmussen; sister and brother-in-law Lori and Ed Markham; his aunts and uncles, Antoinette and Jim Consula, and Valerie and Tom Cornick; brother of Janet Franchi , Jim Lichiello, Laura Lee Lichiello, Patrcia Lichiello-Barker . Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer. Calling hours will be Thursday 2-4:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeffrey's name The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Send condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now