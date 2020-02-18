|
Lichiello, Jeffrey R. EAST GREENBUSH Jeffrey R. Lichiello, 51, of Rensselaer, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at home in Sherwood Park. Jeffrey was born July 10, 1968, in Glens Falls, the son of Kathryn (Pollock) Lichiello and the late James Lichiello. Jeff was a graduate of Wake Forrest College and then became a chemist for Emerging Technologies Inc in North Carolina. Survivors include his beloved wife, Tara (Rasmussen) Lichiello; his precious daughter Marcelena Lichiello; his mother Kathryn Lichiello; mother-in-law Marlene Rasmussen; sister and brother-in-law Lori and Ed Markham; his aunts and uncles, Antoinette and Jim Consula, and Valerie and Tom Cornick; brother of Janet Franchi , Jim Lichiello, Laura Lee Lichiello, Patrcia Lichiello-Barker . Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer. Calling hours will be Thursday 2-4:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeffrey's name The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Send condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 18, 2020