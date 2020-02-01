Radez, Jeffrey S. TROY Jeffrey Scott Radez, 47, passed away on January 30, 2020. Born in Troy on September 27, 1972, Jeffrey was the son of the late James G. Radez and Elaine Rose (Barbour) Radez, who died on October 10, 2019. Jeffrey grew up in Watervliet and Latham and moved to Troy, at the age of 24, where he resided at the Center for Disability Service's Freihofer House for 22 years. He was a graduate of the Kevin G. Langan School at the Center for Disability Services in Albany. Jeffrey loved the times spent with his family; collecting movies and music; watching T.V.; visiting local malls; joking; and was an avid sports fan following the N.Y. Yankees and the New England Patriots. Throughout his life Jeffrey was very fortunate to have caregivers who provided him with loving care and continuous support. In recent times he was especially blessed to have Elizabeth Massey and Stephanie Melendez in his life whom he loved and to whom his family owes much thanks. Jeffrey was blessed with many loving and caring family members and friends. He is survived by his sister, Erin E. Lysogorski (Kevin); his brother, Christopher M. Radez (Shelby Sasz); and his nieces, Cecilia Rose and Mazikeen Jade. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Jeffrey on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Friends are invited and may also visit with Jeffrey's family on Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, Watervliet. Those who wish to remember Jeffrey in a special way may make a donation to the Center for Disability Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 1, 2020