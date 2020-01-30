Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Scott Daubert. View Sign Service Information Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 (518)-885-6181 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daubert, Jeffrey Scott BALLSTON SPA Jeffrey Scott Daubert, 51, passed away on January 28, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was born on September 13, 1968, in Lewisburg, Pa., a son of Daniel M. Daubert and Carol J. (Kreps) and Roger M. Miller. Jeff was a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School in Mifflinburg, Pa. On July 2, 1988, in Lewisburg, Pa. he married his high school sweetheart Wendy K. Bingaman, who was the love of his life and his very best friend for 31 years. At the time of his death, Jeff was the vice president of Modern Welding School in Schenectady where he was employed for over thirty years. He enjoyed teaching and devoting his time to the students and watching them succeed. He was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends. He was a tower of strength for his family and was blessed to meet his first grandchild, who was born this past summer, and was the apple of his eye. His great sense of humor and one line comments will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Daubert; and his father-in-law and fishing buddy John D. Bingaman. Jeffrey is survived by his wife Wendy Daubert; son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Tanya Daubert of Ballston Spa; grandson Hunter Daubert; brother Gregory Miller (Heather) of Milton, Pa.; three sisters, Michele Wetzel of New Berlin, Pa., Rebecca Zaidi (Rehan) of Mississauga, Canada, and Kelly Polites (Steven) of Bayfield, Colo.; mother-in-law Pauline; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, February 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, Jeff has requested that you spend time with your loved ones and make a memory. Online remembrances may be made at







Daubert, Jeffrey Scott BALLSTON SPA Jeffrey Scott Daubert, 51, passed away on January 28, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was born on September 13, 1968, in Lewisburg, Pa., a son of Daniel M. Daubert and Carol J. (Kreps) and Roger M. Miller. Jeff was a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School in Mifflinburg, Pa. On July 2, 1988, in Lewisburg, Pa. he married his high school sweetheart Wendy K. Bingaman, who was the love of his life and his very best friend for 31 years. At the time of his death, Jeff was the vice president of Modern Welding School in Schenectady where he was employed for over thirty years. He enjoyed teaching and devoting his time to the students and watching them succeed. He was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends. He was a tower of strength for his family and was blessed to meet his first grandchild, who was born this past summer, and was the apple of his eye. His great sense of humor and one line comments will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Daubert; and his father-in-law and fishing buddy John D. Bingaman. Jeffrey is survived by his wife Wendy Daubert; son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Tanya Daubert of Ballston Spa; grandson Hunter Daubert; brother Gregory Miller (Heather) of Milton, Pa.; three sisters, Michele Wetzel of New Berlin, Pa., Rebecca Zaidi (Rehan) of Mississauga, Canada, and Kelly Polites (Steven) of Bayfield, Colo.; mother-in-law Pauline; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, February 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, Jeff has requested that you spend time with your loved ones and make a memory. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close