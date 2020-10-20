1/
Jeffrey T. Lattimore
1962 - 2020
Lattimore, Jeffrey T. SOUTH GLENS FALLS Jeffrey T. Lattimore, 58 of South Glens Falls, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1962, in Troy, the son of Donald J. and Barbara "Bonny" F. (Robinson) Lattimore. Jeff graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1980. He earned an associate's degree in HVCC and earned a bachelor's degree from the College of Saint Rose. Jeff was the Comptroller for Ursula of Switzerland for the past 25 years. He was also a past Cub Scout Den Leader and a Boy Scout Leader. Jeff was predeceased by his father-in-law Richard Cox; and a sister-in-law Susan Lattimore. He is survived by his wife Alison Lattimore of South Glens Falls; two sons, Alexander Lattimore (Sarah) of Christchurch, New Zealand and Taylor Lattimore (Eric) of Ballston Spa; two brothers, Donald Lattimore, Jr. (Donna) of Enola, Pa. and Kenneth Lattimore of Cohoes; a sister Renee Kincaid (Ian) of Senoia, Ga.; granddaughter Laney Lattimore of Christchurch, New Zealand; mother-in-law Doris Cox of Ballston Lake; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Reeves at Irongate Family Practice, Dr. Adam, Neurology/Movement Specialist at Albany Medical as well as Dr. Molho, Neurology/Movement Specialist and his nurses, Sharon Evans and Mary Eglow for all their support during Jeff's illness. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, at Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. (COVID-19 restrictions apply, including wearing a mask). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MSA Coalition (multiplesystematrophy.org), 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102 or to Defeat MSA Alliance (defeatmsa.org), 29924 Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082 in memory of Jeff. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Regan & Denny Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Regan & Denny Funeral Service
94 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
(518) 793-8477
