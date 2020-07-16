Ross, Jennie L. SCHENECTADY Jennie L. Ross, 95 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Notar. Jennie was born in the Mount Pleasant section of Schenectady on March 15, 1925. She married Joseph Ross on January 19, 1947 and they had many wonderful years together until his death in 2015. Jennie retired from the N.Y.S. Comptroller's office after many years of service as a senior account clerk. She was a devout parishioner at Saint Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady. She was a fiercely competitive Bridge player at many weekly games at Colonie Seniors, St. Paul's Church, Glenville Center and the Beltrone Center. She was proficient at doing the daily Jumble in the Daily Gazette. Her knitting and crochet skills were also well known and she was willing to share her skills with her friends of which she had many. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Joseph Ross Sr.; sister Jill Natole; and brothers, Frank and Joseph Notar. Jennie is survived by her daughter Linda (Robert) Rice; son Joseph (Donna) Ross Jr.; grandchildren, Trevor (Daniele) Rueckert, Nicole Ross, Kevin (Beth) Rice, and Katie (Patrick) Perkinson; great-grandchildren, Nora, Mary and Emmett Perkinson, Hadden and Quinlan Rice, Leigh and Jack Rueckert; and best girl Sue Cuff. Friends and family were paramount in Jennie's life. The family would like to thank Schenectady and Saratoga Hospice, Interventional Radiology at Ellis, and Dr. Cindy Chan along with her great neighbors who helped Jennie live at home until her last few days. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany St., Schenectady, NY, 12304. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 100 Kings Rd, Schenectady. Masks and social distancing practices will be in effect. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food pantry at St. Paul the Apostle Church or a charity of your choice
