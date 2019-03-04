Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Rose Simon Cafaro. View Sign

Cafaro, Jennie Rose Simon COLONIE Jennie Rose Cafaro, 95 of Colonie, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Betor Simon. She married Angelo A. Cafaro Sr. in June 1946 and was married for 56 years before he passed away in December 2003. She was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School in Albany. Jennie began her working career at the Boyd Printing Co. in Menands as a secretary, then a stay home mom to raise her four sons, returned to work with Sears in Colonie Center for 22 years in the capacity of customer service representative and later as an administrative assistant in the receiving department until retirement. Jennie was passionate about sending greeting cards to family and friends for every holiday and special occasions. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.She was a communicant of the Church of St. Clare in Colonie and was a previous member of The Hart Society in Colonie. She is survived by her loving sons, Dennis Cafaro (Jean), Angelo Cafaro Jr. (Patricia), Steven Cafaro and David Cafaro; her loving grandchildren, Dana (Alessandro) Renzi, Philip (Michelle) Cafaro, Jillian, Ashley, Alexander and Angelo Cafaro; as well as her great-grandchildren, Taylor and Hadley Cafaro, and Biago Renzi. She is survived by one dear sister, Katherine (Donald Sr.) Kirk; and brother-in-law, Nunzio Hughes. Jennie was predeceased by five sisters, Helen Simon, Josephine (Mitchell) Mokhiber, Elizabeth (Charles) Zuglan, Mary (Anthony) Alvaro, and Marjorie Hughes. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Anna Febraio and Mary Alvaro. She was predeceased by her sisters-in-law, Louise Mottolese and Lillian Eriole; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Mottolese, Joseph Eriole, Fiore Febraio and Joseph Alvaro. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many special friends. The family would also like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Church of St. Clare, Dr. Fogel's office, and The Smile Zone for their sincere care given to Jennie over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jennie's family on Tuesday, March 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Church of St. Clare at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Jennie in a special way may send a contribution to the Church of St. Clare Memorial Fund, 1947 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit











208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

