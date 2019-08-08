Brust, Jennifer MALTA Jennifer Brust, 38, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Jennifer was the daughter of Alberto and Mildred Aviles. Jennifer was the devoted wife of Brian. Jennifer was also the loving mother of Jayden and Savannah Brust. Jennifer loved to read and spend time with her children and loved ones. Jennifer was proud of her medical assistant's degree and helping those in need. She also spent time volunteering at Harmony Fellowship Church in Schenectady. Jennifer is survived by her stepsister, Rose and stepbrother, Alberto Jr.; her mother-in-law, Robin Brust; her sister-in-law, Angela Brust; her niece, Kyra; her paternal grandmother, Mary Clark; her aunt and uncle, Joyce and Grant McCleod; and many loving aunts, uncles and friends. Jennifer was predeceased by her father, Bruce Carey and her maternal grandparents, Ernestine and Howard Ray. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Friday, August 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, August 10, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jennifer's memory to a scholarship fund established for Jayden and Savannah Brust, P.O. Box 1598, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2019