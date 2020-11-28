1/1
Jennifer Elizabeth Moran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moran, Jennifer Elizabeth LATHAM Jennifer Elizabeth Moran, 47, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the beloved daughter of Michael D. Moran and Lois A. Avellino Moran. Jennifer's death brings a heartfelt and deep sorrow to her parents. She will be missed dearly and will forever live in their broken hearts. Jennifer graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1991 and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She was a research coordinator at New York Oncology & Hematology in Albany where she had been employed for the past 17 years. Jennifer loved cats. She cared for many strays and rescued just as many. She also loved music and shopping. And, as important as these things were to Jennifer, spending time with her beloved and cherished family was most important in her life. In addition to her parents, she was the dear sister of Michael J. Moran (Jessica) and James J. Moran (Kathie); cherished aunt of Michael Moran, Madison Moran and Juliana Moran; loved paternal granddaughter of the late John and Ann Moran; loved maternal granddaughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Avellino, whom she cherished so dearly and who was her person; beloved niece of Robert Avellino (Linda), Linda Sciotti (Frank), Carol Egan (Timmy), Karen Pilon (Mike), Debbie DelTorto, and Mark Moran; cousin of Robert, Francis, Christopher, Timmy, Matthew, Maribeth and Tommy; let us remember her deceased cat, Honey2; many other relatives and friends survive her. And Jennifer, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jennifer's family Sunday, November 29, 3 to 6 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services Monday, November 30, at 9:30 a.m. in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Masks and social distancing are required. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Jennifer in a special way may send a contribution to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved