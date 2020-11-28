Moran, Jennifer Elizabeth LATHAM Jennifer Elizabeth Moran, 47, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the beloved daughter of Michael D. Moran and Lois A. Avellino Moran. Jennifer's death brings a heartfelt and deep sorrow to her parents. She will be missed dearly and will forever live in their broken hearts. Jennifer graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1991 and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She was a research coordinator at New York Oncology & Hematology in Albany where she had been employed for the past 17 years. Jennifer loved cats. She cared for many strays and rescued just as many. She also loved music and shopping. And, as important as these things were to Jennifer, spending time with her beloved and cherished family was most important in her life. In addition to her parents, she was the dear sister of Michael J. Moran (Jessica) and James J. Moran (Kathie); cherished aunt of Michael Moran, Madison Moran and Juliana Moran; loved paternal granddaughter of the late John and Ann Moran; loved maternal granddaughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Avellino, whom she cherished so dearly and who was her person; beloved niece of Robert Avellino (Linda), Linda Sciotti (Frank), Carol Egan (Timmy), Karen Pilon (Mike), Debbie DelTorto, and Mark Moran; cousin of Robert, Francis, Christopher, Timmy, Matthew, Maribeth and Tommy; let us remember her deceased cat, Honey2; many other relatives and friends survive her. And Jennifer, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jennifer's family Sunday, November 29, 3 to 6 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services Monday, November 30, at 9:30 a.m. in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Masks and social distancing are required. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Jennifer in a special way may send a contribution to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com