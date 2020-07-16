1/1
Jennifer L. Powers
1980 - 2020
Powers, Jennifer L. ALBANY Jennifer L. Powers, 39, died unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, July 13, 2020. Jennifer was born in Green Island and has resided in Albany for the last four years. She had been employed at the Walmart Super Center in Latham in the deli department for the last year and had formerly worked at the call center for Maximus in Albany. Jen was an exceptional cook and loved to feed her family and friends. She was the beloved daughter of Gail A. Gardner and Jerry Powers; devoted mother of Lania Shandelle Whitehurst and Jayden Shawn King; cherished sister of Amanda (Lance) Hinkle, Logan Powers and Lauren Powers; devoted TT to Landen, Kyle, Matthew and Wade; dear granddaughter of Gail Gardner Sr. and Joyce (Gary) Blauvelt. Jen is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private. Those attending must wear a mask and keep social distancing at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in memory of Jennifer be made to the Belvedere Addictions Center, 1 VanTromp St., Albany, NY, 12207. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
518-273-0042
Memories & Condolences

July 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Don J
July 15, 2020
To the Gardner Family, so sorry for ur loss ,prayers for u all....
Nancy Cornwell-Caswell
Friend
July 15, 2020
Jerry, Gail and Mandy I am so sorry for Jennifer's passing.
Jane McFeeters Trendell
Friend
July 15, 2020
I will forever miss you. I love you .
Cynthia Powers
July 15, 2020
There really are no words.... we love you and are hear for you. Our hearts are breaking for you during this difficult time. ❤
Uncle Len and Aunt Maureen Kane
July 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to your family for your loss one
Gregg King
Friend
July 15, 2020
My sister....a loving, intelligent, amazing person. Its not supposed to be this way! I miss you more than you could ever imagine. I will love you until the end of time. Until I see you again my beautiful big sister. Love you always and forever. ❤
Amanda Hinkle
Sister
July 15, 2020
Gail and Jerry,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sending our prayers to you and your family.
- Robin & Tom Powers
robin powers
July 15, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Jennifers family.
Ken Miller
July 15, 2020
Gail, Jerry and Amanda and family my deepest sympathies to the loss of Jen she was a loving friend to me and my girls my prayers are with you at this time of sorrow RIP Jennifer much love
Dottie Seymour- Bowen
Friend
July 15, 2020
To all of Jennifers Family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
July 15, 2020
Rest in peace my dear oldest niece. May the hand of God fully restore you.
Tim Powers
Family
