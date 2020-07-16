Powers, Jennifer L. ALBANY Jennifer L. Powers, 39, died unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, July 13, 2020. Jennifer was born in Green Island and has resided in Albany for the last four years. She had been employed at the Walmart Super Center in Latham in the deli department for the last year and had formerly worked at the call center for Maximus in Albany. Jen was an exceptional cook and loved to feed her family and friends. She was the beloved daughter of Gail A. Gardner and Jerry Powers; devoted mother of Lania Shandelle Whitehurst and Jayden Shawn King; cherished sister of Amanda (Lance) Hinkle, Logan Powers and Lauren Powers; devoted TT to Landen, Kyle, Matthew and Wade; dear granddaughter of Gail Gardner Sr. and Joyce (Gary) Blauvelt. Jen is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private. Those attending must wear a mask and keep social distancing at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in memory of Jennifer be made to the Belvedere Addictions Center, 1 VanTromp St., Albany, NY, 12207. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com
