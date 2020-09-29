Wagoner, Jennifer Lynn CLIFTON PARK Jennifer Lynn Wagoner, 40, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Jennifer was the daughter of Thomas and Linda Wagoner. Jen was a loving mother, an amazing daughter and wonderful sister. She worked at Child Time as a caring teacher. A friend to all. She left some big flip flops to be filled. Jen is survived by her sons, Sanjulo and Elijah Taylor; her loving cat, Millie; her brother Paul Wagoner; and her sister Lindsey Wagoner; her nephews, Jesse Wagoner and Corban Brownell and many loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Thursday, October 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held on Friday, October 2, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com