Jennifer Lynn Wagoner
Wagoner, Jennifer Lynn CLIFTON PARK Jennifer Lynn Wagoner, 40, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Jennifer was the daughter of Thomas and Linda Wagoner. Jen was a loving mother, an amazing daughter and wonderful sister. She worked at Child Time as a caring teacher. A friend to all. She left some big flip flops to be filled. Jen is survived by her sons, Sanjulo and Elijah Taylor; her loving cat, Millie; her brother Paul Wagoner; and her sister Lindsey Wagoner; her nephews, Jesse Wagoner and Corban Brownell and many loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Thursday, October 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held on Friday, October 2, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
OCT
2
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
